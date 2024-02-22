Applying is easy! Record a one-minute video explaining your idea, upload it to the application website, and then vote for your favorite idea! Make your video competitive by sharing the voting platform link with your friends and family. Finalists with the most votes will move forward to our in-person pitch off event! The top three winners will receive $2,000, $1,000, and $500 in cash prizes, respectively.

Applications close on March 1st, 2024. Apply online at This event is open to the public! Don't wait.Apply online at https://ttuihub.acceleratorapp.co/application/new?program=pitch-off-2024-competition or email Mrs. Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu for details. Do you have a BIG idea for an innovative product or service? Want to make $$$ off of your idea but have no place to start? Look no further! The 2024 Red Raider Idea Competition encourages participants to think outside the box and share their most innovative ideas for a chance to win up to $2,000 in cash prizes. The Red Raider Idea Competition will highlight finalists in a one-day, in-person event during Discoveries to Impact's Startup Week! Posted:

