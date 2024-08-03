The Texas Tech Innovation Hub invite you to join us on March 8th for a one-hour lunch & learn event featuring Flint Avenue Marketing CEO and Founder, Amy Wood, as she shares her strategies for utilizing digital marketing as a startup company. Attendees will receive a broad overview of how to market your startup through social media!
Key takeaways, include: what's the most cost effective way to get your marketing out to the public, how to develop a cohesive brand, and Flint Avenue Marketing's startup story.
WHAT: Texas Tech Innovation Hub Lunch & Learn Seminar ft. Amy Wood, CEO of Flint Avenue Marketing
(Marketing Madness: Utilizing Digital Marketing for Your Startup)
WHEN: Friday, March 8th @ 12:00PM-1:00PM
WHERE: Texas Tech Innovation Hub, 3911 4th St., Lubbock, TX
Free Lunch with RSVP.