The Texas Tech Innovation Hub invite you to join us on March 8th for a one-hour lunch & learn event featuring Flint Avenue Marketing CEO and Founder, Amy Wood, as she shares her strategies for utilizing digital marketing as a startup company. Attendees will receive a broad overview of how to market your startup through social media!

Key takeaways, include: what's the most cost effective way to get your marketing out to the public, how to develop a cohesive brand, and Flint Avenue Marketing's startup story.

You won't want to miss the Innovation Hub's last Lunch & Learn of the semester! Space is limited so RSVP to save your seat, today! RSVP at https://www.eventleaf.com/e/lunch_learn

WHAT: Texas Tech Innovation Hub Lunch & Learn Seminar ft. Amy Wood, CEO of Flint Avenue Marketing (Marketing Madness: Utilizing Digital Marketing for Your Startup) WHEN: Friday, March 8th @ 12:00PM-1:00PM WHERE: Texas Tech Innovation Hub, 3911 4th St., Lubbock, TX

3/1/2024



Kat Dankesreiter



kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Innovation Hub at Research Park



12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

3/8/2024



Texas Tech Innovation Hub, 3911 4th Street, Lubbock, TX



