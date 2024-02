In the summer we will be opening one Saturday a month in the morning to allow the community to come pick their own produce. We grow produce year round and were able to distribute 500 lbs of produce to the community in 2021. On any given Saturday we will be building beds; moving mulch; planting seeds; trellising and maintaining plants; or harvesting produce!





Raider Helping Others (RHO) is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.