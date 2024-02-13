What is happening?
As previously announced
, Microsoft is currently preparing to update the Teams application on Windows and Mac to a new version. The new version will be required at TTU starting Monday, February 26th, at 10:00 PM CT, and is expected to be fully effective within 24 hours. However, we encourage you to start using the new application now by clicking “Try the new Teams” at the top left of the Teams app. You can switch back and forth between the new and “classic” Teams applications during this time, as needed.
Why is this happening?
With the release of the new Teams application, Microsoft will no longer allow connections from classic Teams. All future development and new features will be in the new Teams.
Where to go for more information?