What is happening?

As previously announced , Microsoft is currently preparing to update the Teams application on Windows and Mac to a new version. The new version will be required at TTU starting Monday, February 26th, at 10:00 PM CT, and is expected to be fully effective within 24 hours. However, we encourage you to start using the new application now by clicking “Try the new Teams” at the top left of the Teams app. You can switch back and forth between the new and “classic” Teams applications during this time, as needed.

Why is this happening?

With the release of the new Teams application, Microsoft will no longer allow connections from classic Teams. All future development and new features will be in the new Teams.

Where to go for more information?

If you experience issues with the new Teams, please clear your Teams cache . If issues persist, or for any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

2/13/2024



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

IT Announcements

Employee Announcements

