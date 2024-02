Interested in meeting the brothers of Alpha Phi Omega? Looking for an org that is service/volunteer focused for med school? Or even just want some free pizza and soda (and check out our org while you eat)? Then come on over to the TTU Math building room 114 tonight, on 2/15, to learn more about us!

Alpha Phi Omega is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

2/15/2024



Originator:

Jamie Meuth



Email:

jmeuth@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 2/15/2024



Location:

TTU MATH 00114



Categories

Student Organization