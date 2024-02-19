Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents DANCETECH 2024.

For the first time in five years, DanceTech returns to the Maedgen Theatre stage, featuring a new collection of choreography by Texas Tech dance faculty and guest artist Jamy Meek.

Performances will be held February 22-24 in the Theatre & Dance Complex located at 2812 18th St. There is a FREE student preview performance on Wednesday, February 21.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday.

Tickets for DANCETECH are $15 for individuals, $10 for TTU faculty/staff, and $5 for students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student reserve tickets will be handed out 1-hour prior to each performance (TTU student ID required).

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.