Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents DANCETECH 2024, February 22-24.

For the first time in five years, DanceTech returns to the Maedgen Theatre stage, featuring a new collection of choreography by Texas Tech dance faculty and guest artist Jamy Meek.





There is a FREE student preview performance at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, February 21. Signups for the preview performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Maedgen Theatre Box Office. Please bring your TTU student ID.

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.