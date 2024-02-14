Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA), is the first Greek-lettered sorority established

and incorporated by African American college women. The sorority was founded on January 15, 1908,

on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. Forming a sorority broke barriers for

African American women in areas where little power or authority existed due to a lack of

opportunities for minorities and women in the early 20th century. The Zeta Tau Chapter of AKA was

charted on the campus of Texas Tech University on December 6, 1971. Continuing the purpose

of AKA, Zeta Tau strives to be of Service To All Mankind.





Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.