Are you looking for an on-campus job and love Softball? Sport Programs is hiring officials to work Slowpitch Softball during the spring semester. No officiating experience is required, but knowledge of the sport is required. Interested? Attend one of the following info sessions/rules trainings!





Softball Official

· Option 1: Wednesday, February 21st from 6:30-8:30PM @ Student Rec Center, Room 201

· Option 2: Thursday February 22nd from 6:30-8:30PM @ Student Rec Center, Room 201



Complete the RSVP Form: https://form.jotform.com/213135147309147

Additional trainings will be required as a part of the interview process. Please fill out the RSVP form for full training dates/times. Questions? The Sport Programs Office is open Monday-Friday from 9AM - 5PM. Drop-in, call (806-742-2945) or email us at urec.intramurals@ttu.edu. Posted:

2/19/2024



Originator:

Jordon German



Email:

Jordon.German@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





Categories

Rec Sports Programming

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

