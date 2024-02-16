This service project will be on February 16th, from 5-7pm in Holden Hall rm 00073. We will be making dog toys out of old t-shirts and donating them to the local animal shelters. If you have any old shirts you were planning on getting rid of, please bring them with you and we can turn them into something with a good cause!

Alpha Phi Omega is a national co-ed fraternity that is service-oriented. We do service projects not only on our campus, but in the greater Lubbock community, as well as the nation.

Alpha Phi Omega is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

2/16/2024



Originator:

Jamie Meuth



Email:

jmeuth@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 2/16/2024



Location:

Holden Hall room 00073



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

