In continued efforts to support the needs and expectations of the campus community, the Operations Division, in partnership with Procurement Services, has set end-of-fiscal-year deadlines for furniture purchases and facility project requests.Furniture (totaling more than $1,500) and facility project requests requiring an initial start date or completion during FY24 (through August 31) must be submitted on or before. Project requests should be submitted via the Operations Division portal TMA iServiceDesk - Texas Tech University-Physical Plant (ttu.edu) . Any project request submitted after Thursday, February 29th, 2024, will need to be approved by the Space Allocation Committee (SAC) and/or executive leadership.Furniture procurement requests must comply with Operating Policy 72.09 and will follow the regular process, with the requisition being submitted through Procurement Services via TechBuy.Please note that the approval by the Operations Division represents that the department may proceed with the process. The transaction must still comply with procurement and contract requirements, including those found in Operating Policy and Procedures 72.01 and 72.09 The Procurement Services 2024 Fiscal Year-End Deadlines can be found here Project and furniture requests for fiscal year 2025 starting September 1, 2024, or later must be submitted by June 1, 2024.If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Work Control at 742-4OPS or Strategic Acquisitions at strategic.acqusitions@ttu.edu Posted:

