Professor Keffer and the Energy Law Lecture Series will be hosting Jesse Pierce, attorney with Pierce & O'Neill, LLP.





Jesse Pierce will present “Oil & Gas Litigation – New Problems and Old Rules” at the upcoming Texas Tech School of Law Energy Law Lecture Series.





With over forty-five years of litigation experience, Pierce has tried many cases nationwide in state and federal courts. He specializes in civil trials of cases that deal with complex energy and commercial issues. Pierce is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association. He has been inducted into the Litigation Counsel of America, a trial lawyer honorary society composed of less than one-half of one percent of American lawyers. Fellows are selected based on effectiveness and accomplishment in litigation, both at the trial and appellate levels and based on a superior ethical reputation. Pierce is licensed to practice in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.





Pierce represents both plaintiffs and defendants and has experience in many types of complex litigation, including oil and gas, environmental, product liability, interpretation and enforcement of contracts, temporary restraining orders, trade secrets, franchising, real estate, ERISA claims, securities and corporate matters, franchising disputes, copyright and entertainment matters, and a variety of fraud, usury, and Deceptive Trade Practices matters, and has extensive experience in class action litigation. He frequently lectures at continuing legal education seminars and was a drafter of the Texas Pattern Jury Charges for Oil and Gas Cases.




