Are you interested in becoming an SI Leader?

Come to our Info Sessions to learn about SI, what the benefits and qualifications of being an SI Leader are, and how to apply for an SI Leader position. The dates, times, and locations for our Info sessions are down below. If you have any questions regarding the info sessions, how to apply, or have any questions about SI in general, the link to our website and email are also listed below.

The dates, times, and locations for our info sessions are: Info session 1: April 4th, 3-4PM in MATH 108 Info session 2: April 10th, 2-3PM in Holden Hall 152 Info Session 3: April 15th, 3-4PM in MCOM 055 Info Session 4: April 23rd, 1-2PM Online. Click here to join the meeting.

Link to the SI website SI email: si.soar@ttu.edu

