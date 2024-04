Come to our Info Sessions to learn about SI, what the benefits and qualifications of being an SI Leader are, and how to apply for an SI Leader position. The dates, times, and locations for our Info sessions are down below. If you have any questions regarding the info sessions, how to apply, or have any questions about SI in general, the link to our website and email are also listed below.





The date, time, and location for our last info session:

Info Session 1: April 23rd, 1-2PM Online. Click here to join the meeting.





SI email: si.soar@ttu.edu





We hope to see you there!