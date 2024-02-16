On this 8 day trip we'll road trip, camp, and hike our way around The Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, White Sands National Park, and Petrified Forest National Park. Each day will include hiking and sightseeing, learning about the beautiful natural areas you're visiting, cooking tasty camping meals with the group, and camping under the wide starlit desert sky. Never been camping before? We'll teach you everything you need to know! This trip is for participants of all experience types, whether you've been hiking and camping before or not. We will be camping in tents each night, and since some of the campsites we camp at will not have access to running water, we will bring plenty of our own! This trip is all inclusive! Included in the $550 price is all travel, food, and any camping equipment you may need. You only need to show up with your clothes, toiletries, and any snacks you might want for the car ride. You can put down $150 to reserve your spot, and pay the rest later. Register on

line or in person through University Recreation Outdoor Pursuits!