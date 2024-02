Our Janet McKelvey is retiring, so we will be honoring her with a come-and-go reception. Please RSVP to Andrea Westbrook: andrea.westbrook@ttu.edu

Posted:

2/19/2024



Originator:

Andrea Westbrook



Email:

andrea.westbrook@ttu.edu



Department:

Electrical and Computer Engineering



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 2/23/2024



Location:

Electrical and Computer Engineering 226



