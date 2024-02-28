TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Free Korean Trial Class Feb. 28th

Have you wondered what it is like to take a Korean class? Embark on an exciting journey into the vibrant Korean language and culture with our FREE sample class! Whether you're a complete beginner or looking to enhance your skills, this is the perfect opportunity to dive in.

 

Date: Wednesday, February 28, and March 20 Time: 4-5 pm Location: CMLL 114

 

Join us and:

 

Experience dynamic teaching methods Learn essential Korean phrases Dive into Korean culture

 

Don't miss this chance to explore a new language and make new connections! Limited spots are available, so reserve yours now. Open to all students.

 

For registration and inquiries, contact yeji@ttu.edu.
Posted:
2/16/2024

Originator:
Meixiu Zhang

Email:
Meixiu.Zhang@ttu.edu

Department:
CMLL

Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 2/28/2024

Location:
CMLL 114

Categories