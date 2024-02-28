Have you wondered what it is like to take a Korean class? Embark on an exciting journey into the vibrant Korean language and culture with our FREE sample class! Whether you're a complete beginner or looking to enhance your skills, this is the perfect opportunity to dive in. Date: Wednesday, February 28, and March 20

Time: 4-5 pm

Location: CMLL 114 Join us and: Experience dynamic teaching methods

Learn essential Korean phrases

Dive into Korean culture Don't miss this chance to explore a new language and make new connections! Limited spots are available, so reserve yours now. Open to all students. For registration and inquiries, contact yeji@ttu.edu. Posted:

