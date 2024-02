Drop-In for this family fun event at Lubbock Lake Landmark and celebrate Spring Break Fest 2024. March 14-16.



Identify ancient tools and throw spears using an Atlatl. Take a Story Walk, Experience the Great Migration, Decide what Bison eat, make and take Seed Balls and grow Native flowers in your own back yard..... and more...



Drop - In anytime Thursday - Saturday; 10:00 - 4:00

Admission is FREE!



Child care is NOT provided!

Please do not leave your child unattended.

Posted:

2/18/2024



Originator:

Susan Rowe



Email:

susan.rowe@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 3/14/2024



Location:

Lubbock Lake Landmark



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental