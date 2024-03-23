Aceing Autism is a program developed to teach kids with autism how to play tennis. Our program here in Lubbock is held in collaboration with the Burkhart Center, with our main goals being to have the kids socialize, make friends, learn how to play tennis, and most importantly, have fun! We are recruiting volunteers interested in partnering with a child for the duration of our 6-week session to enhance their experience. Our clinics take place every Saturday during the 6-week duration and last for an hour per age group. The total time each Saturday is roughly 3 hours.

The kids range from 5-18 and a background check is required to work with them. If you are interested, please sign up at our website GalaxyDigital and on our platform SportsYou for more information. We love to see our kids making progress and hope that we will see you on the courts with them. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us at our email, lubbock@aceingautism.org. Posted:

2/21/2024



Originator:

Lahari Aaluri



Email:

Lahari.Aaluri@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Date: 3/23/2024



Location:

The Robert H. Ewalt Student Recreation Center



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

