Are you a passionate educator searching for a new opportunity to make a difference? Look no further than the upcoming Teacher Job Fair! This is your chance to meet with representatives from the top K-12 school districts in the Texas area and explore the many opportunities available to you. Dress to impress and come prepared with plenty of resumes to share with potential employers. The possibilities are endless, and the next chapter of your teaching journey could be just around the corner. Embrace the excitement and take the first step towards your dream job at the Teacher Job Fair!

Learn more on our website Spring Teacher Job Fair | Events | University Career Center | TTU.

Also, the Meet, Greet and Teach is a networking event that gives Texas Tech students a chance to connect with school district hiring representatives who will be at the Teacher Job Fair the next day! Take advantage of this opportunity to develop rapport with employers and learn more about the education field.

This event is for Students and Recruiters attending the Teacher Job Fair on March 19th.

If you have any questions, please email Ashley Penner (ashley.penner@ttu.edu) or call us at (806)742-2210.