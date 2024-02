Attention all students! Are you looking for an opportunity to gain valuable insights into professional networking receptions? Look no further than the University Career Center's upcoming event, the Mocktail Party! Presented by a professional etiquette trainer, this event will be a fun and non-threatening way to learn essential business etiquette skills while enjoying some delicious hors d'oeuvres. You'll have the opportunity to engage with real employers while getting feedback about your new networking abilities. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to boost your career prospects!





The Mocktail Party will take place on March 19 , 2024, in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. Check-in for the mocktail party will begin at 5:30 pm; the event starts promptly at 6:00 pm. Space is limited, so please make sure to register early via Hire Red Raiders!





**REGISTRATION REQUIRED FOR STUDENTS**





**Come in business attire and get ready to learn and practice the how-tos of networking and business etiquette!