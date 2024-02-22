SACNAS is an organization that works to promote diversity within STEM and seeks to connect diverse students to the resources that they need, such as research conferences and mentorships, to pursue their dreams within higher education. Learn more about SACNAS here.





SACNAS chapters are a source of community and a powerful peer network that increase the visibility of minority scientists at the local and national level. The TTU SACNAS Chapter is looking to recruit members interested in undergraduate research, community engagement and outreach opportunities!





Our next general meeting is Wednesday, February 28th at 4:30pm in Education 153. There will be food served. Let us know if your interested using this form!



