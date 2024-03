The TTU UREC Country dance Competition will be held on March 7th at 9PM at the indoor soccer court in the Rec Center. This event is free to all students and $12 for non student competitors. No Partner? No problem! Register for the "Jack and Jill" division and a partner will be assigned at random.

