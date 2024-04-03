TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Design Your Own Afrofuturist-Themed Collage

The event will take place Monday, March 4, from noon-2 p.m. The Peters Family Legacy Library is located in the Student Enrichment Center in room 105.

 

Learn more and register or email Uriel Onye at uonye@ttu.edu.

 
Posted:
2/29/2024

Originator:
Marcos Rubio

Email:
marcosru@ttu.edu

Department:
Library

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 3/4/2024

Location:
Peters Family Legacy Library; Student Enrichment Center RM 105.


Categories