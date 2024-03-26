FMI Public Speaker Series — March 26 The Importance of Freedom and Free Enterprise in America Steve Forbes — Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media

Steve Forbes will deliver a public lecture at Texas Tech University on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The lecture will take place in the Student Union Building – Red Raider Ballroom (15th Street and Akron Avenue), from 5:30 – 6:30 PM.

Mr. Forbes will be available for a book signing at 4:45 PM, prior to the public lecture. The following books will be available for purchase on-site: Inflation: What It Is, Why It’s Bad, and How to Fix It (2022) and How Capitalism Will Save Us: Why Free People and Free Markets Are the Best Answer in Today’s Economy (2011).

Event Parking is available in TTU Visitor Lot R11 (south of the SUB). Visitors to the university may register their vehicle at the following link: TTU Vehicle Registration.

This program is co-sponsored by the Young America's Foundation and is free and open to the TTU community and the general public.





About the Program

Steve Forbes has been speaking clearly about America's future success in the global economy for years, using his platform as the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media but also as a two-time Presidential candidate. He is an expert on monetary issues, capitalism, taxes and personally knows the players in Washington.

Mr. Forbes will discuss how freedom and the free enterprise system have enriched the United States and what steps are necessary to ensure our prosperity in the future.





For more information about this program and other upcoming events, visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.