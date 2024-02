Struggling with setting boundaries? Join RISE Peer eds to learn all about boundaries and get a free boba tea at Happy's! :)

Rise Peer Educators is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

2/26/2024



Originator:

Elizabeth Perry



Email:

eliperry@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 3/1/2024



Location:

1708 50th Street



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Student Organization