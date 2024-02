Join us for one of Tech's greatest traditions- Arbor Day! Registered Student Organizations in good standing and Departments are eligible to help make Tech beautiful by planting across campus. Sign-ups opened Monday, February 19 and close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 12th.

Visit https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/624689 to complete your registration!

Full schedule to come.

