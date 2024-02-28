Join us for the Tick-Tock Triumph: Time Management Workshop with Dr. Kamau Siwatu!
Workshop Details:
This interactive session will equip you with the tools and strategies you need to:
- Master your time: Discover powerful techniques to prioritize tasks, eliminate distractions, and boost your productivity.
- Set SMART goals: Learn how to define clear, achievable goals that keep you motivated and on track.
- Create a winning schedule: Craft a personalized system that balances your commitments and helps you achieve work-life harmony.
- Say goodbye to stress: Identify and overcome common time management roadblocks that cause anxiety and hinder success.
Don't let time slip away! Sign up for the Tick-Tock Triumph Workshop and unlock your full potential!
For any inquiries or further information, please contact Shanoy Anderson at shanoyan@ttu.edu.