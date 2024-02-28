TTU Procurement Services would like to invite you to view our Monthly Newsletter. https://www.depts.ttu.edu/procurement/about/newsletter/newsletters/2024/February_Newsletter_2024.pdf

February's Newsletter includes updates on:

Procurement Services Reminders

Fiscal Year End Deadlines

Travel & Pcard Announcements

Trainings

Employee Spotlight

Current Openings

If you are interested in joining the TTU Procurement Services team, please visit the Current Openings page to see our current vacancies.

We also welcome you to join our TEAMS support channel for all current updates. Email techbuy.purchasing@ttu.edu to be added to the channel.





Thank you,

Procurement Services Team