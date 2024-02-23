Copies of the League of Women Voters Nonpartisan Voters Guide Texas Primary Election March 5, 2024, are available for pickup in the University Library on the Ground floor to the north of the east service desk.

There are also copies at the Reference Desk in the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library, as well as the Architecture, Law and Health Sciences Libraries.

Additionally, you can access this information at Vote411 Just put in your address, click “Submit” and you will see the box “Upcoming Elections Tuesday, March 5, 2024.” Scroll down and click “Save & View Races” button. Then click “View Race” to right of each State of Texas Proposition. Under “Meet the Candidates” there are boxes “For” and “Against” where you click on “View Answers” where you will see either Explanation and Arguments For or Explanation and Arguments Against.

General information on voting is at the Lubbock County Office of Elections website: http://www.votelubbock.org