Come visit the student enrichment center on February 27th to paint away your stress with IEE as we prepare for midterms. There will be food and plenty of painting options. Please sign the form below so we can be sure to get the exact painting you'd like to paint.

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=v1GKFyCL_0m2VVYkXVwXPEFHAxAe8BpNttj8o7QoaMlUNDQxVFBLVTZUMDIxM0pTN1JJVFBVR1I2RS4u Posted:

2/23/2024



Originator:

Nevaeh Adams



Email:

nevadams@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 2/27/2024



Location:

The Student Enrichment Center



Arts & Entertainment