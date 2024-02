Boys & Girls: Ages 4-10 Years Old Every Wednesday: February 28th- April 24th (except March 13th) Cost: $219, cost can be prorated for a later start date Sign up using the link below or email: redraidersoccercamp@gmail.com https://register.ryzer.com/camp.cfm?sport=7&id=263013

