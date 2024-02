The Whitacre College of Engineering STEM Outreach Program is looking for departments and/or student organizations who would be willing to provide a STEM based activity for ourevent occurring on March 2nd at the Science Spectrum.





The event will be from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM. Food will be provided to volunteers providing an activity. We ask volunteers to provide a STEM based activity that easy short and easy for all grade levels to do.