Student Leaders by Amy Love Scholarship





Apply Today:



Deadline to apply: Friday, March 15, 2024



Questions may be directed to Mike Gunn, micheal.gunn@ttu.edu or 806-742-3631. The Student Leaders by Amy Love Scholarship Endowment was established to recognize students for their efforts to make a positive impact on Texas Tech University and their community through their leadership, community service, and/or philanthropy. The scholarship provides an opportunity for the recipient(s) to recognize a female Texas Tech University administrator, faculty, staff, or alumna who positively influenced Texas Tech or themselves. Cut and paste link below in a web browser, if clicking on it does not work.Apply Today: https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/616889 Deadline to apply: Friday, March 15, 2024Questions may be directed to Mike Gunn, micheal.gunn@ttu.edu or 806-742-3631.



The Student Government Association is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

2/28/2024



Originator:

MIKE Gunn



Email:

micheal.gunn@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Government Association





Categories

Student Organization

