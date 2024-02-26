Nourish your mind, body, and soul by joining TTU University Recreation for the Mindful Triathlon! Come for a 1-mile fun run or walk, then flow with our top-notch yoga instructors for 40mins of Power Yoga and finally calm your mind with a relaxing 20min Meditation and stress relief tips.

This event is for everyBODY and everyone of all fitness levels! First 40 people to sign up will receive a free reusable water bottle. Everyone will receive a tote bag until supplies last and have the opportunity chance to win a prize like a free massage, a lululemon yoga mat or a collage of succulents in a cute planter. Do not wait, sign up with your friends and family today. Namaste and Wreck 'Em!

Location: Bonfire Pit by Urbanovsky Park



Time: Registration is at 8-8:45am (9am-noon event)



Date: April 13th (new date)



Cost: FREE!!!







What to wear: Loose comfortable workout gear







First 40 people to register will receive free Mindful Triathlon waterbottle

Everyone will receive a tote bags (until supplies last)







Sign up here: register.urec.ttu.edu







For questions please reach out to Johanna.Valencia@ttu.edu









