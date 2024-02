Dystopian Sci-Fi Reading and Q&A Calling all sci-fi fans! Come hear author Catherine J. Cole read from their dystopian novel, Deprived, followed by a Q&A session in the defense of their master's thesis in English on Friday, March 1st, 12:00-2:00 p.m. CST on Zoom. Link:

https://texastech.zoom.us/j/95422611251?pwd=WStDWGRvcFdPVk1nVjBid0l0dXpiQT09 Meeting ID: 954 2261 1251 Passcode: 850902 Posted:

2/26/2024



Originator:

Catherine Cortese



Email:

katie.cortese@ttu.edu



Department:

English



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 3/1/2024



Location:

Zoom: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/95422611251?pwd=WStDWGRvcFdPVk1nVjBid0l0dXpiQT09



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment