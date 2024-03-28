The Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication is pleased to announce the 9th Texas Tech University Hispanic/Latinx Research & Creativity Symposium to be held in-person and via Zoom on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The call for papers may be found here. The symposium will feature research and creative work related to Hispanic/Latinx issues by Texas Tech faculty, staff, and students--both graduate and undergraduate--working in any discipline. Collaborative work is welcome. The keynote address will be given by Diana Molina, curator of the upcoming show at the Museum of Texas Tech, "Icons and Symbols of the Borderland" in 2025.

We invite proposals for panel sessions, workshops and presentations on symposium-related themes. Please submit a title and 250-word (maximum) abstract of your proposal or finished work to https://shorturl.at/iAHL0 by Monday, March 4 at 5:00 p.m.