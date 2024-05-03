Save the date for Family Weekend 2024 - September 27th and 28th – when the Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Cincinnati Bearcats. Events will begin on Friday afternoon September 27th.

Discounted football tickets will be available starting Summer 2024. Follow @TTUPFR on Facebook and Instagram to learn about additional details and announcements.

If you can’t make it no worries. Family Days at Texas Tech provide additional opportunities for your families to visit. For more information, visit www.go.ttu.edu/familydays.