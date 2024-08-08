Family Weekend has been a tradition at Texas Tech since 1936. Many parents and family members will arrive on campus to visit their students and enjoy the many activities planned, including the Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati football game on September 28th.

Your college, department, or student organization is invited to host an event during Family Weekend 2024 on September 27th and 28th! Click here to learn more and submit your event.



Activities should be appropriate for Texas Tech students, their parents, and younger siblings.

For more information about Family Weekend and to view the schedule, please visit go.ttu.edu/familydays.