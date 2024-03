Bags and art supplies will be provided, while supplies last.







Please direct any questions to foodpantry@ttu.edu Tap into your artistic side and decorate a reusable grocery bag with Raider Red's Food Pantry to kick of National Nutrition Month! Posted:

3/1/2024



Originator:

Sam LaRaia



Email:

slaraia@ttu.edu



Department:

Raider Red Food Pantry



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 3/5/2024



Location:

SUB - Red Raider Lounge



