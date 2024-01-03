Polls open at 12:00am on March 5, 2024, for the 2024-25 Student Government Association General Elections for approximately 24 hours, and they will close March 5, 2024, at 11:59pm. I encourage you to visit the link below and cast your vote for the students who will be representing you next year in 2024-25, when the polls open. You will also be voting on several referendums that will change the Student Government Association Constitution. These referendums have been published in the Daily Toreador with the list of candidates running for office. They have been posted online by the Daily Toreador and can also be viewed on the SGA website for you to review before voting. Please keep in mind once you submit your vote it cannot be changed. Your voice is critical on campus and your decisions will ensure that voice is heard. Please vote, www.ttu.edu/vote/

The Student Government Association is a registered student organization at Texas Tech.