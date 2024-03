The TTU IT Division will perform maintenance on ServiceNow, including www.askIT.ttu.edu , on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 6:00 am – 7:00 am Central time. During the maintenance window, customers may experience brief interruptions of service.

If you experience any issues with the ServiceNow service outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

