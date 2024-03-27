The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend a Udemy virtual educational event on Wednesday, March 27, 2pm – 4pm (CT).
Udemy, an online learning platform, offers the following benefits:
- Available at no cost to the TTU Community;
- Provides self-paced and interactive training;
- Extensive selection of over 19,000 courses facilitated by a diverse team of experts; and
- Offers a wide range of courses on various subjects, such as:
- management skills;
- software proficiency;
- financial analysis;
- certification preparation; and
- and various other technical, business, and professional subjects.
TTU students, faculty, and staff can access these valuable resources through cbt.ttu.edu.
The educational event will include the following topics from Udemy professionals:
- Udemy Business Background
- Curating Courses in Learning Paths - A Walkthrough
- Recommending Courses
- Process for Assigning Courses
- Engage with Udemy: Question and Answer Session
Event Details
- Date: Wednesday, March 27
- Time: 2pm – 4pm (CT).
- Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Teams access information.