Global Health Lecture Series
The Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend an ongoing lecture series on issues related to global health and developing global mindedness. Invited guest speakers will share their personal stories and experiences, research initiatives, and insights into constructive ways to build healthy communities and develop sustainable global health initiatives.
March Lecture - Behind the Lens: Capturing Global Communities through Photography
- Speaker: Tara Shupe, Humanitarian Photographer and Video Storyteller
- Date: Wednesday, March 20, 2024
- Time: 12:00 noon CT
- Location: Zoom
Tara has over 10 years of experience capturing stunning images and striking stories around the world. She will be elaborating on her process of intimate storytelling, including how she approaches conversations with community members and develops questions that lead to trusting connections. This presentation will discuss how to creatively evaluate framing others’ narratives, and think beyond your comfort zone.
This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.
For more information about the lecture series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901