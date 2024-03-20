Global Health Lecture Series

The Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend an ongoing lecture series on issues related to global health and developing global mindedness. Invited guest speakers will share their personal stories and experiences, research initiatives, and insights into constructive ways to build healthy communities and develop sustainable global health initiatives.





March Lecture - Behind the Lens: Capturing Global Communities through Photography

Speaker: Tara Shupe, Humanitarian Photographer and Video Storyteller https://www.tarashupephotography.com/

Tara Shupe, Humanitarian Photographer and Video Storyteller Date: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Time: 12:00 noon CT

12:00 noon CT Location: Zoom Register here

Tara has over 10 years of experience capturing stunning images and striking stories around the world. She will be elaborating on her process of intimate storytelling, including how she approaches conversations with community members and develops questions that lead to trusting connections. This presentation will discuss how to creatively evaluate framing others’ narratives, and think beyond your comfort zone.





This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.

For more information about the lecture series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901

