The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Office of Global Health invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.





McCullin

Date: Thursday, March 21, 2024

Thursday, March 21, 2024 Time: 12:00 noon CT

12:00 noon CT Location: Zoom Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tcgjbImsTFS7lutOiCPrWw#/registration

Zoom

Celebrated photographer Don McCullin worked for The Sunday Times from 1966 to 1983, at a time when the newspaper was widely recognized as being as the cutting edge of international investigative photo-journalism. During that period he covered wars and humanitarian disasters on virtually every continent: from civil war in Cyprus, the war in Vietnam, and the man-made famine in Biafra to the plight of the homeless in swinging sixties London. This documentary reveals the truth behind McCullin's hard-hitting and controversial images, piecing together his remarkable story in truly breathtaking style.





For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/90693938