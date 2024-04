"100 Years of Classical Music on the South Plains" is an exhibit at the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library celebrating the centennial anniversaries of the Lubbock Music Club and the South Plains Music Teachers Association (now the Lubbock Music Teachers Association), their work fostering the cultural growth of the Lubbock area and the historic records they actively preserved.

The exhibit will be on display through July 29, 2024.

