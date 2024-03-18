Exhale: Call for Art

About Exhale Texas Tech's Risk Intervention and Safety Education, RISE department is sending out a call for original visual and performance art for an event and exhibit for those affected by sexual violence or in support of survivors. For more information about the event, please visit our Exhale event page. Participants are encouraged to submit any physical type of expressive artwork that depicts their journey and/or experience with sexual assault or expressing their support for survivors. Please note that this exhibition is open to all Lubbock community members. Art is not required to be themed around surviving sexual assault, but you are encouraged to express your feelings and support. When & Where This event and exhibit will be held on April 5th and 25th, 2024. Exhale at First Friday Art Trail: Friday, April 5th, 2024, from 6:00 - 8:30 P.M. at CASP Studio B. Exhale at Texas Tech: Thursday, April 25th, 2024, Location and time TBD.

Deadline for submissions is March 22nd , 2024. Visual works must be fully completed, abide by Artwork Guidelines, and ready for display by March 22nd. Your work is to arrive at the RISE office in Drane Hall, Room 245 March 29th and will remain under the supervision of RISE until April 29th. You must pick up your artwork from the RISE office the week of April 29th - May 3rd. Please complete this form to submit your work to this exhibition/event . You are welcome and encouraged to submit more than one artwork. For any questions regarding the exhibition or event, please email rise@ttu.edu. RISE is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.