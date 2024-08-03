In response to the Faculty Senate’s resolution to honor Clint Barrick ahead of his retirement, Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University System leadership offer the following statements of appreciation to Clint for his service.

“Clint’s commitment to KTTZ has been instrumental in fostering meaningful connections within our community. On behalf of our students, faculty, staff and Red Raiders across the South Plains, I extend my gratitude to Clint for his dedication and service to Texas Tech University.”

- Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec

“We thank Clint for his years of service to the university and broader community. We wish him nothing but the best on his future endeavors and congratulate him on his retirement.”

- Texas Tech University System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D.