The Japanese program will be demonstrating how to make authentic green tea, and Korean program will be demonstrating how Koreans make Kimchi.

Posted:

3/8/2024



Originator:

Emi Tasho



Email:

etasho@ttu.edu



Department:

CMLL



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 3/26/2024



Location:

The Gazebo in Red Raider Plaza



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment